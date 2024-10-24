Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 24th (AON, BSX, EEFT, GD, LAD, NEE, NOW, SAM, TMHC, TMO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 24th:

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $413.00 to $432.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $92.00 to $100.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $120.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $343.00 to $331.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $90.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $906.00 to $913.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $277.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $309.00.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $78.00 to $86.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $625.00 to $620.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $153.00 to $156.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by BNP Paribas from $95.00 to $90.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $72.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

