Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 151,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 72,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Global X China Consumer ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $278.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X China Consumer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,874 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.50% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $12,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Global X China Consumer ETF

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

