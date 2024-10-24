Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 221,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.