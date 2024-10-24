Head to Head Contrast: Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Carbon Revolution Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. Carbon Revolution Public has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 989.39%. Given Carbon Revolution Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Revolution Public is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Carbon Revolution Public”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $146.76 million 7.38 $123.38 million $2.00 8.39 Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Carbon Revolution Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.90% 12.09% 5.49% Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Carbon Revolution Public on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

