McAdam LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3,461.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $32.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $34.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.