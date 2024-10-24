Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $512.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $523.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,931.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,155. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price objective (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

