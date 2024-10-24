McAdam LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

McAdam LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 30,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $20.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

