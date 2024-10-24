McAdam LLC Sells 455 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 654.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $445.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $456.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $409.24 and a 200 day moving average of $382.48.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

