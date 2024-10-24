McAdam LLC Sells 2,522 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McAdam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTEB opened at $50.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.