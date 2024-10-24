Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) has recently revealed significant findings at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) 2024 Congress in Hamburg, Germany. Among the key highlights was the announcement of the first human imaging data validating the potential of MT1-MMP as a promising target in cancer treatment. The company also outlined its strategy to advance radiopharmaceuticals.

The presentation emphasized the promising properties of Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates (BRC ®) for radiopharmaceutical applications. Additionally, preclinical data showcased how the biodistribution of BRCs can be optimized to maintain high tumor uptake while reducing kidney levels significantly.

Bicycle Therapeutics’ CEO, Kevin Lee, Ph.D., expressed enthusiasm, stating that the data presented at EANM underscores the capabilities of Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates to target various isotopes to novel cancer targets effectively. The company aims to develop radiopharmaceutical therapies with first-in-class potential by pursuing novel targets and selecting isotopes that align best with target biology.

The company’s focus on radiopharmaceuticals led to the selection of tumor antigen EphA2 as the second BRC target. Bicycle Therapeutics also signed a letter of intent with Eckert & Ziegler, a prominent isotope technology company, to facilitate the supply of radioisotopes and the development of BRC molecules. This strategic move positions Bicycle Therapeutics at the forefront of innovative radiopharmaceutical therapies.

According to Bicycle’s Chief Technology Officer, Michael Skynner, Ph.D., the company’s Bicycle ® platform demonstrated its ability to identify high-quality binders for crucial cancer targets. Optimizing biodistribution properties to reduce kidney retention while ensuring rapid uptake in tumors could position Bicycle Radionuclide Conjugates as a leading approach for targeted radionuclide therapy.

The data presented at EANM included human imaging data targeting MT1-MMP, with promising outcomes observed in a case study involving a patient with advanced pulmonary adenocarcinoma. Notably, the imaging data displayed tracer uptake in the primary tumor and metastases, emphasizing the effectiveness of the MT1-MMP BRC tracer.

Furthermore, preclinical data highlighted the ability of Bicycle molecules to deliver radioisotopes proficiently to tumors. These findings underscore the potential of MT1-MMP as a target for cancer treatment, affirm the translatability of BRC preclinical data, and showcase the efficacy of Bicycle molecules in targeted radionuclide therapy.

Bicycle Therapeutics also scheduled a conference call and webcast to discuss the human imaging data and elaborate on the company’s radiopharmaceutical strategy. Interested parties can access the call via the Investor section of Bicycle Therapeutics’ website.

Bicycle Therapeutics is diligently pushing boundaries in the pharmaceutical landscape with its innovative Bicycle ® molecules. These molecules show promise in addressing diseases underserved by current therapeutics, including cancer. With a robust pipeline and strategic partnerships, the company aims to lead the way in developing next-generation therapeutics and radiopharmaceuticals.

For further information about Bicycle Therapeutics’ advancements and ongoing research, investors and media professionals are encouraged to visit the company’s official website or contact the respective representatives.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results or events may differ from the forward-looking statements due to various factors as expressed in the company’s regulatory filings.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

