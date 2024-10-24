East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Stock Price Down 8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) were down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
East Side Games Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.
