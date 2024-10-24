Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.72 and last traded at C$25.31. Approximately 24,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 19,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.26.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.36.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.2002 dividend. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

