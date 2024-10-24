Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.220-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.34 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $90.29.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $559,679.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,006.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $391,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $974,351. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.