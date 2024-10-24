Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Stock Price Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. 413,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Hywin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

