FUNToken (FUN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.41 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $34.41 million and approximately $837,165.19 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,843,201,660 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

