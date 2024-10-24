Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $172,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,481,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,178 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

PFE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 8,539,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,790,391. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a PE ratio of -481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.