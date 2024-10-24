iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $115.21. 330,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

