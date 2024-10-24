Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLAC stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $665.99. 296,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,869. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $452.01 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $764.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

