Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 4,925 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.48. 2,765,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,972,801. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $179.11 and a twelve month high of $253.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

