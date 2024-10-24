Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 118.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 27.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $302.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.72, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total value of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.