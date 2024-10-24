Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 27 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 76,051.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $876,152,000 after buying an additional 1,414,556 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 798.9% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $576.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $607.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.39. The firm has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.