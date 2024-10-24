Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $106.46 and last traded at $106.78. Approximately 3,904,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,158,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.