Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $113.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Financial traded as high as $104.80 and last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 73779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.22.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SF. Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

