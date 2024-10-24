Jackson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121,794 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,794 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 108,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,286. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

