Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Lantheus by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,374. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454,923 shares in the company, valued at $43,445,146.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,156. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

