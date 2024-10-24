American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 600 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,910. The stock has a market cap of $393.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 23.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

