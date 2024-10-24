Fairman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairman Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Fairman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $532.32. 320,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,014. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $520.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.98. The company has a market cap of $482.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

