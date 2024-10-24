Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,825 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,673,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $92,421,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 298.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,754,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,235,000 after buying an additional 1,313,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,760,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,483,000 after buying an additional 765,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,311,000 after acquiring an additional 698,560 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,823 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.