Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ILCB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,615. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.