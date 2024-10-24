Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $33.32 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $33,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 47,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,105. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

