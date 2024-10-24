Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 137,744 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,369,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $409,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,582,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,393. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

