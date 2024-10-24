Crown (CCK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Crown (NYSE: CCK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/23/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Crown was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/15/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $103.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Crown had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Crown was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – Crown had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CCK traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.45. 83,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,638. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,075,799 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Crown by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

