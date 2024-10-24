Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09 and a beta of 0.66. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

