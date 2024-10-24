Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Issues Earnings Results

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Life Time Group Trading Down 8.5 %

NYSE LTH traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,412.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $120,652.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,804,786.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,229,662 shares of company stock worth $88,338,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

