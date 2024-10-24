Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $374.42. 40,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,791. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $390.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

