Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $207.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $256.38 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $158.22 and a 1 year high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,163.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,465 shares of company stock valued at $14,910,886. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

