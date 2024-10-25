Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Raised to $33.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 109,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 571,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.