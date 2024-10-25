Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) PT Raised to $175.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

Shares of H stock opened at $152.57 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

