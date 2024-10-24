Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $69,478,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 231.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,998.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,872.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,571.08. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $811.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,103.70. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.