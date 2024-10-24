What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for NextEra Energy Q4 Earnings?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NEE opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.