Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 562,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $14,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter valued at $287,000.

VRIG stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

