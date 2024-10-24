Riverwater Partners LLC Acquires 3,736 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,439 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FMS opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $22.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

