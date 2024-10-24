SimpliFi Inc. Sells 559 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,611,000 after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after acquiring an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 109,394 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.