Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Investar had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 10.04%.

Investar Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Investar stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $204.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Investar has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.03.

Investar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Featured Articles

