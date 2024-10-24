Fiserv (NYSE:FI) PT Raised to $227.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $199.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.09. The company has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 84.3% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 202,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 92,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

