ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.33 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

