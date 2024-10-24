Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $596.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $610.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

