FY2025 EPS Estimates for EMX Royalty Reduced by Analyst

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for EMX Royalty in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.22 million for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of EMX Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMX

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

EMX stock opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$304.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.51. EMX Royalty has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at EMX Royalty

In related news, Director David M. Cole acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$410,000.00. In related news, Director David M. Cole acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.05 per share, with a total value of C$410,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christina Cepeliauskas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$51,424.00. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.