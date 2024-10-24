FY2025 EPS Estimates for New Gold Decreased by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.
New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NGD
New Gold Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 941.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- What is Put Option Volume?
- A $1.75 Billion Gamble: Can Lucid Ignite Growth?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The Rally in Lockheed Martin and RTX Can Continue: Here’s Why
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.