Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 705,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $119.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.